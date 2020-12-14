Paulina Gretzky: Photos Through the Years

Paulina Gretzky has been in the spotlight lately as her fiance, Dustin Johnson, won the Masters last month. She was at Augusta National supporting Johnson and got emotional when he won. But Gretzky gained even more attention when she posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat to celebrate Johnson's victory.

"First of all, I was blessed with incredible genes," Gretzky said in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest. "Look at my parents! But it's really 70-percent diet and 30-percent working out. It's all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are." Gretzky's parents are Janet and Wayne Gretzky, who is considered the best hockey player of all-time."

"I went to games with my mom all the time, especially in New York," Paulina Gretzky said when talking about watching her dad when she was younger. "One thing I get from my mom is this constant need to support the person that you're with. In this athletic world, I see how hard it is for Dustin sometimes." Johnson's Masters win is his second major championship in his career. And with the victory, he will likely end 2020 as the No. 1 golfer in the world thanks to Gretzky's support. Here's a look at photos of Gretzky through the years.