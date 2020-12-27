Paulina Gretzky: All the Best Photos Through the Years

Paulina Gretzky has recently been in the limelight as her fiance, Dustin Johnson, won the Masters in November. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was at Augusta National supporting Johnson and got emotional when he won. But Gretzky gained even more attention after posting a photo of herself wearing nothing but a straw hat to celebrate Johnson's victory.

"First of all, I was blessed with incredible genes," Gretzky said in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest. "Look at my parents! But it's really 70% diet and 30% working out. It's all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are."

When talking about watching her dad when she was younger, she shares: "I went to games with my mom all the time, especially in New York. One thing I get from my mom is this constant need to support the person that you're with. In this athletic world, I see how hard it is for Dustin sometimes."

Johnson's Masters' win is his second major championship in his career. And with the victory, he will likely end 2020 as the No. 1 golfer in the world thanks to Gretzky's support. Here's a look at photos of Gretzky through the years.