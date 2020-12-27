Paulina Gretzky: All the Best Photos Through the Years

By Brian Jones

Paulina Gretzky has recently been in the limelight as her fiance, Dustin Johnson, won the Masters in November. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was at Augusta National supporting Johnson and got emotional when he won. But Gretzky gained even more attention after posting a photo of herself wearing nothing but a straw hat to celebrate Johnson's victory.

"First of all, I was blessed with incredible genes," Gretzky said in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest. "Look at my parents! But it's really 70% diet and 30% working out. It's all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are."

When talking about watching her dad when she was younger, she shares: "I went to games with my mom all the time, especially in New York. One thing I get from my mom is this constant need to support the person that you're with. In this athletic world, I see how hard it is for Dustin sometimes."

Johnson's Masters' win is his second major championship in his career. And with the victory, he will likely end 2020 as the No. 1 golfer in the world thanks to Gretzky's support. Here's a look at photos of Gretzky through the years.

1999

Paulina Gretzky 1999 photo
(Photo: J Leary / Contributor, Getty)
2009

Paulina Gretzky photo 2009
(Photo: ROBYN BECK / Staff, Getty)
2016

Paulina Gretzky photos through the years
(Photo: Harry How / Staff, Getty)
2016

Paulina Gretzky photo 2016 Dustin Johnson
(Photo: David Cannon / Contributor, Getty)
2017

Paulina Gretzky photo 2017
(Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor, Getty)
2019

Paulina Gretzky photo 2019 Dustin Johnson
(Photo: Con Chronis / Contributor, Getty)
2019

GettyImages-1193854392 (1)
(Photo: David Cannon / Contributor, Getty)
2020

Paulina Gretzky 2020 photo
(Photo: Keyur Khamar / Contributor, Getty)
2020

paulina-gretzky-getty
(Photo: amie Squire/Getty Images)
