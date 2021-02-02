Paige VanZant Blasts Haters Ahead of Bare Knuckle FC Debut

✖

Paige VanZant has heard her share of criticism throughout her MMA career. And as the 26-year-old fighter prepares for her Bare Knuckle debut against Britain Hart at Knuckle Mania on Feb. 5, she has a message for all her haters. VanZant spoke to TMZ about the hate she has received over the last few months and said she would love it if these people would say it in front of her.

My idea was if you talk s— about somebody then you should be willing to say it to their face and not a single person who has said anything negative about me publicly has been willing to say it to my face," VanZant said while also adding "And I've seen people in person." VanZant left UFC for BKFC last year. Her final match in UFC was in July, losing to Amanda Ribas via submission. After the match, UFC president Dana White, had some interesting things to say to VanZant.

“When you talk all that stuff, ‘I’m not being paid enough,’ and you’re fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year, (suffering) injuries, and then got smoked in the first round of the fight?" White said, as reported by talkSport."She should definitely test free agency,” VanZant has been open about not being paid a lot for her fight. She revealed she makes money from posting pictures on Instagram as well as competing in Dancing with the Stars.

In August, VanZant signed a four-bout contract with BKFC. "It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity," VanZant told ESPN. "I also feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general. And, on top of that, I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I'm just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that's not the way I see myself at all."

In her MMA career, VanZant has recorded eight wins and five losses. She fell short in three of her last four matches, and her last win came against Rachael Ostovich in January 2019. Her best win was against Bec Rawlings in 2016 as it was named Performance of the Night at UFC on Fox: Maia vs. Condit.