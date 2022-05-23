NFL Team Spends $100 Million on Land for Potential New Stadium

✖

One NFL team could have a new stadium very soon. According to ESPN, the Washington Commanders paid a little more than $100 million for approximately 200 acres of land in Virginia. With that amount of land purchased, it's very possible the Commanders could build a new stadium as well as various retail shops, restaurants and apartments. ESPN also says the team could buy another 65 to 70 acres at the site that is 23 miles from Washington D.C.

When it comes to the new stadium, the plan is to have a 60,000-seat domed facility so it can be used throughout the year. The Commanders also plan to build a practice facility, an amphitheater that seats up to 20,000, a small indoor musical arena, retail shops, bars, restaurants and residential living. And for one added bonus, the roof would be translucent, meaning it will be white during the day and burgundy at night.

The Commanders currently play at FedEx Field in Summerfield, Maryland and have been then since 1997. The team owns the stadium, but their contract to play at the site expires in 2026. The Commanders can agree to extend the contract if needed, which is good considering the team needs to officially agree to a site. Washington is also looking at other sites in Virginia as well as Maryland and Washington D.C.

"Whether it's Maryland, D.C. or Virginia, this is first and foremost about what they need to create in terms of economic outcomes for the next 30 years for their citizens," Commanders president Jason Wright said to WUSA9-TV last year. "It needs to be aligned with the objectives of community leaders and government leaders."

Wright also talked about the process of finding a site in either Washington D.C. Maryland and Virginia. "The dollar amounts mean something different based on the nature of the site, so it's really about the community telling us what their vision is," Wright said. "It's not about giving Dan money. It's about providing a destination experience for the community."

ESPN says the Commanders would love to return to Washington D.C. at the RFK Stadium site. That was their home from 1961 to 96, but returning there would be challenging considering that's federal land. The stadium was closed in 2019 and is expected to be demolished sometime this year.