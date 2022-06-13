NFL Team Ready to Give Sean Payton $100 Million Contract After Leaving Saints

✖

One NFL team was ready to pay Sean Payton a lot of money to be their head coach. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were ready to offer the former New Orleans Saints coach a five-year contract worth $100 million to coach the team. And as mentioned by CBS Sports, the contract would have made it the second known $100 million coaching deal as Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2018.

It was reported earlier in the year that the Dolphins were looking to being in Payton and Tom Brady to the team, but those plans weren't executed because their former head coach, Brian Flores, filed a lawsuit against the team on Feb.1. In April, Payton was asked about joining the Dolphins during an appearance at a golf tournament.

"I have no clue about the Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphin, Tom Brady rumor," Payton said. "My understanding is that there a request was put in or that intermediaries talked. I'm like the rest of you. I heard that story." Payton resigned from the Saints following the 2021 season and said that if he were to coach again, he would go back to New Orleans. "If I would have been ready to coach like this year, I would have stayed in New Orleans," Payton said. "And so it's nice to have someone interested and, yeah, that's about it. Look, our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him."

Brady also recently addressed the report of him talking to the Dolphins about being an owner and player. "I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I've had for the past three or four years in my career, about different opportunities when I'm done playing football. I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do," Brady said. "I'll get to be in the game of football. ... The most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team. That's been my commitment, to this team and this organization." Payton will not coach this season as he will be joining Fox Sports in the fall.