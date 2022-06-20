NFL Team Is Reportedly Exploring Sites for New Stadium

An NFL team is ready to move into a new stadium. According to a report by neo-trans.blog which was picked by The News-Herald, the Cleveland Browns are exploring sites for a new stadium while debating if they want to renovate the current stadium the team plays in. If the Browns find a location for a new stadium, the current one, FirstEnergy Stadium would be demolished and the land that occupies it would be developed into retail stores and housing.

Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste told neo-trans.blog that the site was "a little too far out in front of the story" and was not ready to comment on it. However, the News-Herald mentioned the development is not new, and Browns owner Dee Haslam talked about the possibility of a new stadium to reporters back in 2018.

"The main thing is to start the conversation, at some point," she said. "I don't know that we're ready to start the conversation, but we are ready to get all the information we can about what's possible. So I think it's really important to find out what's possible.

"There could be a lot of great ideas that we might not be able to do because it's not feasible for one reason or another," Haslam said. "I don't want to get the horse in front of the cart until we're knowledgeable enough to know, because we're not informed enough to know right now. But we do know that we have a desire to make a bigger impact on the future of Cleveland."

FirstEnergy Stadium opened in 1999 when the team returned to the NFL after being away for three seasons. At that time, former Browns owner Art Modell moved the team from Cleveland to Baltimore, and that team became the Baltimore Ravens. The stadium was originally called Cleveland Browns Stadium but was renamed FirstEnergy in 2013.

"The city and The (Greater) Cleveland partnership has taken over the waterfront development piece, and we have committees working on that," Haslam said earlier this year. "Our part now is how we bring the stadium up to a better standard, so I think we've started interviewing and thinking about architects and consultants. We're kind of in that very beginning stage and can start having those conversations, and hopefully marry it with the work that the city and partnerships are doing on the waterfront development."