NFL Team Reportedly Open to Signing Cam Newton

✖

Cam Newton could be signing with an NFL team soon. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer, the Carolina Panthers are open to bringing back Newton. However, the 2015 NFL MVP would be on a "smaller salary" and would not be considered the starter going into training camp.

Newton, 33, signed with the Panthers last year after spending the 2020 season with the New England Patriots. He played in eight games with five starts and threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and rushed for 230 yards and five scores. Newton went 0-5 as a starting QB for the Panthers last year.

Earlier this month, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer spoke to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio of PFT PM and said that he and head coach Matt Rhule have been in contact with Newton. "I think we're still having thoughts," Fitterer said, per Panthers Wire. "We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We're texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we're just not quite there yet, but we'll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better."

Currently, the Panthers' quarterbacks are Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Coral who was selected in the third round this year. In 2021, Darnold started 11 games and threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions while posting a 4-7 record. Walker played in five games with one start and threw for 362 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Newton was selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers in 2011. In his first nine seasons, Newton won Offensive Rookie of the Year Offensive Player of the Year and MVP while being selected to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro First Team once. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, but the team lost to the Denver Broncos. In his career, Newton has recorded 75 rushing touchdowns, which is a record for a quarterback. He also holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season (14).