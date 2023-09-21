NFL Coach Resigns Two Weeks Into Season

An NFL coach has left his team two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced that defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position. In a statement, Williams said that he was leaving the team to take care of himself and his family.

"It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately," Williams said in a statement, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie. I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

Williams,53, did not work the game this past weekend when the Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about the whereabouts of Williams and said, "I don't have any update right now." Eberflus called the defensive plays in the last game and plans to do so for the foreseeable future.

In 2022, Williams was hired as the Bears defensive coordinator, the same time when Eberflus was hired as the head coach. The two worked together as defensive coaches for the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Bears. Williams was the Colts defensive backs coach for four seasons, and Eberflus was the defensive coordinator.

Williams has been coaching in the NFL since 2001. At the time, Williams was a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then became the Colts' defensive back coach in 2002. He would hold that position for 10 seasons and would win a Super Bowl with the team during the 2006 season. In 2012, Williams was hired by the Minnesota Vikings to be the team's defensive coordinator. He then joined the Detroit Lions in 2014 to be the defensive backs coach.,