NFL Announces Three Saturday Games for Week 15 of 2022 Season

The NFL is getting ready to take over Saturdays now that the college football regular season is over. On Monday, the league announced three games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 1 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The first game will be the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the second game is the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Cleveland Browns and the final game will be the Miami Dolphins vs, the Buffalo Bills. The second game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET and the final contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the games on NFL.com, the NFL App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Colts are not having a great season as they have a 4-8-1record. One of the big things Indianapolis did was fire head coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday who does not have any NFL coaching experience. The Colts are facing a Vikings team that finds ways to win each week. With a 10-2 mark, the Vikings have the second-best record in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles, and a big reason for their success is running back Dalvin Cook who has recorded 927 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens are on top of the AFC North with an 8-4 record. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a solid year, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 764 yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Justin Houston is leading the defense with nine sacks and now has 111 sacks in his successful NFL career. The Browns, have struggled this year, but are not out of the playoff race with a 5-7 record. They have Deshaun Watson back in the lineup after the veteran quarterback was suspended for the first 11 games of the year.

The Dolphins currently sit at 8-4 on the year, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the big reason for the team's success. The 24-year-old has completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,859 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having a monster season as he has caught 96 passes for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns. The Bills currently have the best record in the AFC with an 8-3 mark. Quarterback Josh Allen is making his case to win MVP, throwing for 3,405 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 581 yards and five scores.