New England Player Jack Jones Arrested on Gun Charges, Enters Plea

Jack Jones, cornerback for the New England Patriots, was arrested at Boston's Logan International Airport on Friday after attempting to bring guns on his flight to Arizona. According to ESPN, Jones was arraigned on weapons charges in East Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted a bond of $30,000. His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing.

Jones was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device after authorities at the airport gound a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag that had Jones' name on it.

The two counts carry a minimum prison sentence of two and a half years if he's indicted and convicted. Two other counts career a minimum prison sentence of 18 months. Jones' attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio spoke to reporters outside the courtroom on Tuesday and said Jones had no idea about the guns in his bag.

"He had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day. He had no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day," she said. "I expect the evidence is going to show that he had no knowledge of what was going on."

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots are "livid" about Jones' arrest. "Putting himself in a position like this is at any time of year, but really like after breaking minicamp and all that stuff, it's just… they're livid," Howe said on

Toucher and Rich on Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub Tuesday morning, per the New York Post.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games with two starts this past season and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended. His court hearing comes one day before the Patriots are scheduled to visit the Green Bay Packers for a preseason game. Jones played college football at Arizona State (2019-2021) and USC (2016-2017) and was selected to the All-Pac 12 Team in 2019 after posting 46 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defended. In 2018, Jones was arrested at a Panda Express in Santa Paula, California for commercial burglary.