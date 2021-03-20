NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Sunday's Atlanta Cup Series Race

✖

For the first time in the 2021 season, the NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The drivers will compete for 500 miles under partly-cloudy skies. Here is the weather forecast for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

According to AccuWeather, the temperatures will be in the high 50s during the pre-race festivities, which include a Jeff Foxworthy comedy set. The temperatures will increase, reaching the low 60s during the race. There will be clouds in the sky, but the drivers should avoid any inclement weather. The forecast calls for a 0% chance of rainfall before or during the race — although Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass added that there is a 10% chance of rain on Sunday.

The last time the NASCAR drivers headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway was in June 2020. The original Cup Series schedule called for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to take place on March 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a halt. NASCAR postponed the season after the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway and did not return until May 17.

Once the season did resume, NASCAR moved the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to late June. The drivers headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway and completed 325 laps with only two true cautions due to on-track incidents. Kevin Harvick ultimately raced his way to Victory Lane in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang. He held off Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Toyota Camry. Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing), Ryan Blaney (Team Penske), and Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) rounded out the top five.

Less than one year later, Hamlin and Truex will lead the field to the green flag in front of actual fans. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will make up the second row while Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson make up the third row. Harvick will start seventh as he attempts to win his first race of the season.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The green flag will wave at 3:19 p.m. ET, and Fox will provide coverage with Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for fans unable to watch at home.