Naomi Osaka's Parents: What to Know About Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

Naomi Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady on Saturday, securing her second Australian Open victory. The four-time Grand Slam winner's family is drawing extra attention as tennis fans strive to learn more about her and the parents that raised a champion. Here is the important information to know about Leonard Francois and Tamaki Osaka.

According to Marie Claire, Francois is from Haiti while Tamaki Osaka is from Japan. The couple met in Japan when Tamaki was in high school and Francois was in college. The two dated for years, keeping the relationship secret. Once Tamaki's family learned of the relationship, they did not speak to her for more than a decade. Although they later reconnected in 2008.

The couple brought Osaka into the world in 1997. The future tennis star was born in Osaka, Japan, where she lived until the age of 3. The family moved to Long Island, New York at that point. Though they later moved to Florida for further tennis training opportunities.

Marie Claire later explains that Francois didn't have any tennis experience, but he began coaching his daughters in the sport. He reportedly drew inspiration from Venus and Serena Williams while following the "blueprint" created by their father Richard Williams. Despite the lack of formal tennis experiences, Francois watched videos and had his daughters hit thousands of balls a day. He reportedly still closely follows their training and matches.

As Osaka grew older and became a force in the sport, she had a professional coach help her achieve greatness. Though she did join forces with her father once again in 2019. Osaka parted ways with her coach Jermaine Jenkins, so Francois temporarily stepped in as she sought another professional coach.

"Yeah, he’s so annoying. Oh, my God," Osaka joked at the time. "Do you hear his on-court coaching? I can’t believe it. He runs up to the bench talking about, Be calm. That’s it. He doesn’t give me any tactics. I can’t believe this. I was so mad." Osaka explained at the time that she needed some structure in her training, leading to her adding Wim Fissette to her team in 2020.

"Yeah, for me, he kind of lets me do my own thing, which I like," Osaka explained. "Also I feel like I need structure a little bit because if I do my own thing for too long, I don’t know, I feel like I need guidance or advice from someone, you know?”