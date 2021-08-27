Michael Jordan Spotted out With Wife in Rare Sighting

✖

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto were spotted on a rare outing on Friday, as they were vacationing in Croatia, according to the Daily Mail. The couple, who married in 2013, is staying on a superyacht name O'Pari which costs $1.2 million per week. The superyacht sleeps up to 12 guests in 14 rooms, including a master suit and 2 VIP staterooms.

Some of the other features include air conditioning, helipad, jacuzzi (on deck), sun deck, sunpads, swimming platform, at anchor stabilizers, BBQ, gym, outdoor bar, stabilisers underway, tender garage and underwater lights. The superyacht has the ability to carry up to 29 crew onboard to make the experience as smooth as possible.

Jordan continues to enjoy life after being retired from the NBA for 18 years. He has been out of the spotlight since the Chicago Bulls docuseries The Last Dance aired on ESPN last year. In the series, Jordan talked about how he would have signed a one-year deal to win a seventh championship with the Chicago Bulls.

"If you asked all the guys who won in '98 ... 'We'll give you a one-year contract to try for a seventh,' you think they would've signed? Yes, they would've signed," Jordan said. "Would I have signed for one year? Yes, I would've signed for one year. I've been signing one-year contracts up to that."

In a May 2020 interview with GQ, Jordan talked about trying to say in shape as he gets older. "I don't hurt. I gained weight for a while, because I stopped working out once I retired," Jordan revealed. "Now I'm into this fitness kick. Getting the weight off is so difficult, because you create bad habits. I used to eat and drink anything I wanted. Because of how active I was, I could get away with it. Once you get out of the daily routine of physical activity, you settle into a normal routine. It becomes harder to say no to a cheeseburger.

"It's tough to get in that gym when you don't have that same motivation." Along with winning six championships, Jordan won the NBA Finals MVP award six times and the MVP award five times. He was also a 14-time NBA All-Star, 11-time selection to the All-NBA First team and the nine-time selection to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.