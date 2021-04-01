Men's Final Four, March Madness: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

March Madness is winding down as the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament takes place on Saturday. The four teams in the men's side of the bracket feature two teams from Texas and two teams from California. The Final Four will tip-off on Saturday at 5:14 p.m. ET as Houston will face Baylor. The second game will start at 8:34 p.m. with Gonzaga facing UCLA The two winners play in the National Championship Game Monday night on CBS, which can also be streamed on Paramount+. The streaming network can be subscribed to with a free trial here.

All four teams have Final Four experience, but Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the country, is the favorite as they have yet to lose a game this year. The Bulldogs are playing in their second Final Four, with the first being in 2017. In that year, Gonzaga reached the National Championship game but lost to North Carolina. One Gonzaga player to watch is Jalen Suggs who is projected NBA lottery pick and the highest recruited player under head coach Mark Few, according to USA Today.

Gonzaga is playing a UCLA team that is a No. 11 seed but is one of the most storied basketball programs in the country. What's makes this UCLA team dangerous is they had to play their way into the tournament, beating Michigan State in the First Four of the tournament. They went from a team that was on the bubble of reaching the tournament to beating two of the top teams on the bracket in Alabama and Michigan. The Bruins are playing in their 19th Final Four and have won 11 National Championships.

Houston is playing in its first Final Four since 1984. DeJon Jarreau has been a big reason why the team has excelled as he was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Jarreau will shadow Baylor's best player depending on which guard is performing at a high level. The Cougars are playing in their sixth Final Four and looking to win their first title.

Baylor is back in the Final Four for the first time since 1950. With Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell, the Bears have one of the best backcourts in the country. Baylor leads the nation in three-point shooting field goal percentage (41%), and Butler is a first-team All-American. The Bears are looking to win their first title in school history.