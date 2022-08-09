Little League Baseball Player Gets Fastball to the Head in Viral Video

A scary situation happened during a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday as a baseball player was hit in the head with a fastball. It happened during a game between Texas East vs. Oklahoma, and Texas East player Kaiden Shelton was pitching against Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis. A fastball got away from Shelton, leading to the ball hitting Jarvis on the side of his forehead.

The good news is Jarvis was able to get up and walk to first base with no injuries. He then walked over to a visibly shaken Shelton and hugged him while telling him, "Hey, you're doing great." Shelton ended up leaving the pitcher's mound and played in the infield, as mentioned by TMZ Sports. Texas East ended up winning the game over Oklahoma 9-4, and the team will head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series on Aug. 17.

The 2022 Little League World Series will be the 75th edition of the event, and it will be the first tournament with a 20-team format with 10 teams for the United States and 10 teams from around the world. This will also be the first time since the 2019 tournament that the general public will be readmitted with no attendance limitations.

"We know how difficult these past two years have been, and continue to be, on our local leagues, players, and families, but we are thrilled to welcome back fans and international teams at all seven divisions of our baseball and softball tournaments this summer," Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, said in a statement.

"We are anticipating a more exciting tournament than ever with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, the expansion of teams in Williamsport and Greenville, and the return of full competition at all seven of our divisions of play. We hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the World Series experience this summer with us, whether in person or watching at home with their family, and we look forward to writing a historic chapter in the Little League story." The 2020 Little League World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last year and Taylor, Michigan won the championship. 2021 was the first time since 1975 that no international teams participated in the tournament.