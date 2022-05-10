Kevin Hart Brings Back Sports Talk Show 'Cold as Balls' for Sixth Season

✖

Kevin Hart's popular sports talk show is back for a new season. Season 6 of Cold as Balls premiered this week on LOL! Network and will feature an all-star roster of guests who will take the plunge with Hart. The sixth season features eight episodes, and Hart and his guests will be back in the locker room and having a conversation while taking an ice bath.

"It has been incredible to watch Cold as Balls grow season after season and become a massive success," Hart said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be back in the cold tubs to have more in-depth conversations and ask our slate of extraordinary guests my ice-cold, pressing questions." In the first episode, Hart is joined by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Additional guests include WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, NFL stars Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, George Kittle, DK Metcalf and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White. Cold as Balls is produced by OBB Pictures and presented by Old Spice.

"Kevin's at the top of his game, and we couldn't be more excited to continue this journey with him and HARTBEAT," Michael D. Ratner, showrunner, and OBB's Founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We're incredibly proud of the massive audience that this partnership has built and are excited to give our fans a brand new season in the tub."

"Old Spice has always been about creating crave-worthy content that he actively seeks to watch," Matt Krehbiel, brand vice-president at Old Spice, said in a statement. "Whether you're watching the unexpected with friends or in the ice tub with Kevin, the ridiculously long-lasting protection of new Old Spice Dry Sprays will help you smell ready for anything."

Cold as Balls is also presented by HARTBEAT, a global multi-platform media company founded by Hart. The series premiered in 2018 and has neared over 1.34 billion views. Some of the previous guests include NBA stars LaVar Ball, Blake Griffin and Lamar Odom, WWE stars the Bella Twins, and The Undertaker, NFL stars Russell Wilson and Donovan McNabb, and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. New episodes of Cold as Balls air every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel, Cold as Balls Facebook Page and Hart's Facebook page.