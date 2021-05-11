John Cena to Narrate New WWE Antagonist Series

✖

John Cena is returning to WWE. He's not going to be competing in the ring, but the WWE Superstar will lend his voice for a new WWE series on Peacock. It was announced on Tuesday that Cena will narrate the Peacock original series WWE Evil. Along with being the narrator, Cena will serve as executive producer, according to TV Line.

WWE Evil is a docuseries that will be an “entertaining ‘psychological expose’ into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture." It's not clear as to which villains will be featured on WWE evil, but some that come to mind are "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, CM Punk, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Vince McMahon. Cena likely teased the project when he posted the WWE logo on his Instagram. However, many thought that the post meant he was going to return to the WWE as a competitor.

WWE fans were expecting to see Cena at WrestleMania 37. However, the 13-time WWE Champion revealed why he wasn't going to be there."Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena said to Sports Illustrated in February. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return, I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

Peacemaker is a spin-off series to The Suicide Squad, which will be released in theatres and HBO Max later this year. Cena will appear in The Suicide Squad but it won't be the only film he will be seen in this year. On June 25, Cena will make his Fast & Furious debut as he will play Jakob Toretto in F9. The film was originally set to be released in 2019 but has been pushed back multiple times due to other big-budget films being released and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Cena having a strong TV/film career, does this mean he's done with WWE as a competitor? "I will never walk away from WWE," Cena said on the Today show last year. "That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity, and, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform."