Gisele Bündchen Home Amid Tom Brady Divorce Revealed

One small but key detail in the divorce of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady has come out via Us Weekly. After months of rumors, the couple confirmed their divorce on Friday, revealing it was actually much further along than most realized. In fact, a judge finalized the entire ordeal that day. As a result, the two are no longer living together, and Us has revealed where the supermodel has been staying. She and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback are selling their Tampa home, and she has opted to move to Miami.

Bündchen, 42, is not on the market for housing, however. She bought a $1.25 million home in the city in February. Us describes the new pad as a three-bedroom, 1500+ square feet" Art Deco-style cottage" with "an open kitchen with a waterfall marble countertop and stainless steel appliances." This big move seems to be the first step for Bündchen to move on from Brady.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she wrote of the split on Friday. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady, 45, wrote on the divorce: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."