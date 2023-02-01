Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote in the comments section of the post. The reason for Brady and Bündchen's divorce has not been officially revealed, but there were reports that Bündchen was not happy with Brady retiring last year only to unretire a month later. The couple filed for divorce in October.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said in a statement at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Along with the video, Brady went to his Instagram Story to post a series of photos from his playing career and of his family. Bündchen is seen in a few photos with their two kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also included a photo of his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in the video. "So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," he continues, appearing choked up. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."