Former WWE Superstar Arrested in Florida

Former WWE Superstar Teddy Hart was arrested in Florida last week after police said he was in possession of ecstasy and steroids, according to TMZ Sports. Documents from the Titusville Police Department stated that drugs were found in Hart's rental car during a traffic stop in Titusville, Florida. Police initially pulled over Hart after they said he ran a red light and was speeding in a 2022 Mustang.

As police stopped Hart, they smelled an "overbearing odor of burnt marijuana emanating" from the vehicle and noticed "an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside of the glove compartment" along with "several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake" on one of the car seats. Police found a baggie of red pills and a baggie of red power that both tested positive for MDMA. Two small vials of a big in the car that were labeled Masteron and Testosterone Cypionate — known anabolic steroids — were also discovered along with a baggie that contained a blue powdery substance, which also tested positive for MDMA.

#EdwardAnnis, AKA #TeddyHart, was arrested in Titusville, FL after running a red light and during questioning on site, officers discovered charged Hart with alleged possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana, and steroids). pic.twitter.com/mRaPhbiyq8 — Good Ol' JM (@GoodOl_JM) July 18, 2023

Hart (real named Edward Annis) was arrested and booked on two felony charges — possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and released from custody on Saturday. Hart, who is the nephew of Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart, is no stranger to run-ins with the law. Rolling Stone noted that Hart has been arrested multiple times for different incidents over the years, including alleged assault drug possession and violating house arrests.

Hart, 43, made his professional wrestling debut in 1995 and signed with WWE in 1998. He was released in 2002 due to attitude problems but re-signed with the company to a developmental deal in 2006. Hart was released from WWE again in 2007 and has worked for several companies, including Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. He had the most success at Major League Wrestling, winning the MLW World Middleweight Championship and the MLW World Tag Team Championship with Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Last year, Peacock released the documentary called Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats., and Smith was the focus. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer (per Wrestling Inc.) that MLW refused to bring Hart back to the company because of the documentary since it painted him in a negative light.