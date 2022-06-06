Five-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL

✖

A legendary NFL coach is calling it a career. On Monday, Romeo Crennel officially announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching football. The 74-year-old spent the last eight seasons on the Houston Texans staff as a defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance.

"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in his statement. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I'll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I'll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family.

1 of 1 😎 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 6, 2022

Crennel is known for his time as a defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2004. His defenses during that time played a big part in the team winning three Super Bowls. Crennel also spent time as a head coach for the Cleveland Browns (2005-2008), and the Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and finished with a 32-63 record. He began his NFL coaching career with the New York Giants in 1981. He was with the team until the end of the 1992 season and helped the Giants win two Super Bowls during that time. Crennel also spent time in college as he worked an assistant coach for Western Kentucky (1970-1974), Texas Tech (1975-1977), Ole Miss (1978-1979) and Georgia Tech (1980).

"My family and the entire Houston Texans organization would like to congratulate Romeo Crennel on his historic coaching career," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "After 50 seasons, Romeo retires as one of the most respected figures in NFL history.

"His incredible resume and contributions to the game of football will be difficult to duplicate. Romeo poured everything he had into his players and led his teams with hard work, diligence and integrity. He has impacted and influenced so many players, coaches and staff members over the last five decades and we're honored he spent the last eight seasons with us. Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways."