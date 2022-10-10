Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.

Andrews has built a brand thanks to her work as the top sideline reporter on Fox Sports and her work on Dancing with the Stars. But the 44-year-old is making moves in the fashion industry with the launch of WEAR by Erin Andrews, an NFL-licensed apparel line. Andrews has partnered with NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and select NCAA schools to design clothes for women. Additionally, Andrews host a podcast called Calm Down with Charissa Thompson for iHeartMedia.

CAA may help Andrews land a new project with an A-list celebrity. "Well, I definitely don't want to leave football," Andrews exclusively told PopCulture earlier this year. "I mean, I can't really see a week during the football season go by where I'm not involved in that. It's my passion. It's my love. It's what I want to do until somebody tells me I can't do it anymore. What I would like to be doing is, like I said, trying to figure out something in the entertainment world.

"I really had a great time with [Dancing with the Stars] and want to continue that somehow in some fashion. Would love to maybe try a talk show, not by myself, but I've thrown around Kevin Hart because I think we are so opposite, but so the same in terms of being go-getters and crazy and not turning anything down. I feel bad for him because obviously, I'm a lot richer than he is and my bank account is just way bigger than his."

Andrews became a household name when she began working at ESPN in 2004 where she covered college football. She made the move to Fox Sports in 2012 and has covered multiple Super Bowls, NFC Championship games, World Series and MLB playoffs games in her 10 years with the network. Andrews also worked for Turner Sports from 2002 to 2004 as a studio host and reporter.