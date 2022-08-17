Eli Manning Becomes Owner of Professional Sports Team

Eli Manning can now add professional sports team owner to his resume. It was recently announced that the former New York Giants quarterback became the newest minority owner of NJ/NY Gotham FC, a women's professional soccer club based in Harrison, New Jersey. The team plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and was originally called Jersey Sky Blue until April 2021.

"I have lived and worked in this community for almost two decades," Manning said in a statement. "It's home to me, and Gotham FC is my family's favorite soccer club. Combine that with the organization's strong leadership, talented roster, and sustained growth, and it became clear that joining this great group was a fantastic opportunity."

A message from our newest owner.



Join @EliManning at our August 28 match against ACFC as we work to raise money and awareness for Tackle Kids Cancer – use code ELI20 for 20% off tickets!



🎟￼: https://t.co/Y3RTMFUi5i pic.twitter.com/GswgqkXYk3 — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) August 10, 2022

Gotham FC plays its home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The team is a founding member of the NWSL when it was launched in 2012. Founded in 2007, Gotham FC began playing in the W-League of United Soccer Leagues. The team recently fired head coach Scott Parkinson following a 4-0-8 start to the season.

"My family has always believed that sports is an excellent way to instill values and promote healthy development for young people," Manning added. "Sports teaches so much about teamwork, and work ethic, and they help build confidence. And as a dad, I want to make sure that my daughters have all the athletic opportunities that I was blessed with, and that's why I'm happy to announce that I am the newest owner of Gotham FC, New York and New Jersey's very own National Women's Soccer League team. We're driving what happens next in the world's game with some of the greatest athletes in the game, and I can't imagine what's more exciting than being a part of that."

Manning, 41, retired from the NFL following the 2019 season. In his 16 seasons with the Giants, Manning was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins and won the Super Bowl MVP award twice. Manning threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes, and both stats are ranked in the top 10 in NFL history. Manning's No. 10 was retired by the Giants, and he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.