EA Sports Gives Big Update on College Football Video Game

EA Sports is currently working on a college football video game, which will be available for fans soon. An Open Records Requests was filed by Extra Points with Matt Brown, back in March 2021 for updates that EA Sports or the Collegiate Licensing Corporation were sending to NCAA schools about the game. In the records, dated Jan. 2021, EA Sports was targeting a July 2023 release date. That was reported at that time, but CLC management later sent a follow-up proposal to multiple schools in February of this year confirming the release date will be next year.

The letter says "game development is in full swing, and the launch goal remains summer of 2023." The official announcement of the game was made in Feb. 2021. The title for the new game is EA Sports College Football, and if the game comes in July 2023, it will be nine years after the last college football game was released. The reason EA Sports is bringing back the game is the rise of Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics.

"We've heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games," said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. "We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years."

"We're very excited to collaborate with EA SPORTS to bring back the college football franchise, one of the most popular collegiate licensed products in our history," said Cory Moss, CLC CEO. "The college football video game connects passionate fans to college brands and introduces new fans to the storied traditions, excitement, and game day experience that make college football unique."

Back in September of last year, PopCulture.com spoke to Steve Schnur, the president of music for Electronic Arts, and he teased what fans can expect from EA Sports College Football. "I'm a hundred percent on it. I've already been all over it for a couple of months," Schnur said and the time. "I can tell you that it will be very different for Madden, but it's going to be so awesome because I have had an idea, a concept of what I imagined would be the most amazing college football musical experience."