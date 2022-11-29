Deion Sanders Has Strong Response to Reports of Colorado Offering Head Coaching Position

Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team. But has he been offered the head coaching position at the University of Colorado? When speaking to reporters this week, Sanders responded to the Fox Sports report of Colorado offering Sanders the job. The NFL legend confirmed Colorado reached out to him while also teasing he's been in contact with additional schools.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they're not the only ones," Sanders said, per the Associated Press. Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-0 record during the regular season. It's the first time in school history that Jackson State finished the regular season undefeated. The Tigers are getting ready to play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday.

Sanders also talked about the offer to coach Colorado not being a distraction. "To someone else that hasn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been 'Prime' for a long time, dawg," Sanders said while laughing. "Attention ain't nothing new to me. Like, come on. I'm not being braggadocious — that's a wonderful word, isn't it? I just came up with that — but this isn't new to me. Being in the spotlight isn't new to me."

Sanders was hired by Jackson State in 2020. His first season was in the spring of 2021 and led the Tigers to a 4-3 season. In the fall of that year, Jackson State made a huge jump, finishing the season 11-2 and playing in the Celebration Bowl, which is the HBCU national championship game. Jackson State is led by Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This season, Shedeur has thrown for 3,083 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games. He has also rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries.

Colorado is looking to be a player in the Pac-12 Conference. The team fired head coach Karl Dorrell earlier this year after an 0-5 start. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson took over as interim head coach and led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record. Since 2006, Colorado has only had one winning season, which was in 2016 when the team finished 10-4 and won the Pac-12 South. The last time Colorado won a national title was in 1990 but that was split with Georgia Tech.