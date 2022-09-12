Cris Collinsworth's Voice Had Fans Concerned During NBC's Sunday Night Football
Cris Collinsworth's work in the NBC Sunday Night Football booth is typically uneventful, but for the premiere game on Sunday he was a bit under the weather. This led to fans tuning in to the game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers to share their concern for the former NFL star.
The catch is that Collinsworth doesn't sound much different than he normally does. It's possible that we're not tuning in as much, but it must've been noticeable to most fans. Collinsworth was under the weather, though, and co-announcer Mike Tirico made a note on-air.
Cris Collinsworth on his voice: "I feel great."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022
Mike Tirico: "You feel fine, it's just... two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel... my man's playing hurt!" pic.twitter.com/rdCiPGzurC
While he doesn't seem to be on death's door, fans couldn't help making jokes and questioning if the former Bengals star needed some assistance. Other comments theorized Collinsworth had been hitting the cigarettes hard, that he was hungover, and a few others. Scroll down to take in some of the better responses.
Help This Man
NBC should have someone on staff that can step in for Chris Collinsworth. He sounds terrible. Even if he feels fine, it’s the viewers who are suffering.— Ryan Grzynkowicz (@RGrzynkowicz) September 12, 2022
"NBC Sports' Cris Collinsworth is definitely playing hurt tonight. Voice is strained, doesn't have the same energy. But he's gutting out the telecast," a final comment added, summing up how a lot of people felt.prevnext
Creativity Flowing!
Cris Collinsworth after the game tn: pic.twitter.com/99VPGGS1bt— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 12, 2022
"Cris Collinsworth sounds like he slept in a refrigerator last night," another added. Folks really did their best to be creative with some of these jokes.
Moment of Silence!
Cris Collinsworth fighting through Covid to announce this game is great but nothing is better than Costas fighting double pink eye during the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5ryDmbviXy— Macho Man Randy Average (@PortlandProphet) September 12, 2022
"Poor Cris Collinsworth...the lads voice on [SNFonNBC] sounds like he's got an electric shaver stuck in his throat..." a fourth laid in from across the pond.
prevnext
Cris Collinsworth's larynx: pic.twitter.com/5s5CNQiWQE— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) September 12, 2022
Rolling Out of An Ash Tray
Cris Collinsworth turning the NBC booth into a bingo hall. pic.twitter.com/yq45RiYbW6— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 12, 2022
"Cris Collinsworth sounding like a waffle house waitress," a third wrote, possibly capturing the moment perfectly.
prevnext
Cris Collinsworth showing up to call Sunday Night Football pic.twitter.com/izp78SbCoa— Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 12, 2022
Back to School
Collinsworth showing up to work even though he’s losing his voice is admirable as hell. Heroic.— Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 12, 2022
"Cris Collinsworth sounds like I tried to sound when I would call in sick to my college job on Monday mornings," another added, getting a flashback to those harder days in the classroom.
prevnext
Chris Collinsworth sounds like the guy they bring into middle school health class to warn you against smoking cigarettes— Brock Hartman 🦍 (@NotoriousCalves) September 12, 2022
Tip Top Shape!
Cris Collinsworth care package: pic.twitter.com/T6wpizAl1V— SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) September 12, 2022
"Cris Collinsworth is that level of sick where you tell your buddies it's just a cold, and you've tested negative for COVID twice already, and you actually feel way better than you sound, but no one is buying it," one fan wrote.prev