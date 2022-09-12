Cris Collinsworth's Voice Had Fans Concerned During NBC's Sunday Night Football

Cris Collinsworth's work in the NBC Sunday Night Football booth is typically uneventful, but for the premiere game on Sunday he was a bit under the weather. This led to fans tuning in to the game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers to share their concern for the former NFL star.

The catch is that Collinsworth doesn't sound much different than he normally does. It's possible that we're not tuning in as much, but it must've been noticeable to most fans. Collinsworth was under the weather, though, and co-announcer Mike Tirico made a note on-air.

Cris Collinsworth on his voice: "I feel great."



Mike Tirico: "You feel fine, it's just... two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel... my man's playing hurt!" pic.twitter.com/rdCiPGzurC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022

While he doesn't seem to be on death's door, fans couldn't help making jokes and questioning if the former Bengals star needed some assistance. Other comments theorized Collinsworth had been hitting the cigarettes hard, that he was hungover, and a few others. Scroll down to take in some of the better responses.