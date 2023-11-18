College Football Coach Fired After 11 Games

A big college football program will have a new head coach next season. Earlier this week, Mississippi State announced that it had fired head football coach Zach Arnett after 11 games. Arnett was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for three seasons before being promoted to head coach in December after the sudden death of Mike Leach. Last Saturday, Mississippi State suffered a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M, which just fired its head coach, Jimbo Fisher on Sunday.

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said Monday in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

For the 2023 season, Arnett went away for the Air Raid offense Leach installed and went with a pro-style system. The Bulldogs have been without their quarterback Will Rogers during the second half of the season, leading to the Bulldogs having a 4-6 record after last Saturday's game. Arnett will get $4 million from Mississippi State as part of its buyout. However, it's subject to mitigation if he gets another coaching job, according to ESPN.

"I want to sincerely thank Zach Arnett for his hard work and service to the university and our football program. I will be forever grateful to Zach for how he stepped up after the untimely death of head coach Mike Leach," Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said. "We asked him in those difficult hours to lead our team, protect our Top 25 recruiting class, and take us to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois. Zach accomplished those things, and our fans should respect and appreciate him for that tremendous service to MSU. All of us at Mississippi State wish Zach and his wonderful family the very best. I know that he will go on to enjoy an outstanding career in coaching."

Arnett, 37, has been with Mississippi State since 2020. He began his coaching career in 2011 at San Diego State as a graduate assistant and became the linebackers coach in 2014. In 2018, Arnett, who played college football at New Mexico was promoted to defensive coordinator.