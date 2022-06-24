College Football Coach Retires Due to Health Issues

A top college football head coach just made a surprising announcement. On Friday, UAB football head coach Bill Clark announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1. The 53-year-old revealed he's stepping away from the game due to health and well-being concerns caused by back issues that will require a spinal fusion. Offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Bryant Vincent will be the team's interim head coach.

"It's time. Knowing that doesn't make this any easier," Clark wrote on his Twitter account. "Retiring as the UAB head coach is the hardest decision that I've ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it. I have reached this decision after consultation with a number of world-class medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer. Because of long-standing back issues that grew more and more debilitating in the last year, I have been told that I need a spinal infusion."

Bill Clark at UAB:



49-26



2 bowl wins (all other UAB coaches: 0)

5 bowl selections (all other UAB coaches: 1)

2 conference championships (all others: 0)

5 winning seasons (all others: 3)



A huge part of UAB’s move up to the AAC.



Legend. 🐐

Clark has been the UAB head coach since 2014. The team didn't play in 2015 and 2016 as the school president, Ray L. Watts shut down the program to save money. In his six seasons at UAB, Clark posted a 49-26 record and led the Blazers to five bowl games. Additionally, Clark led UAB to two Conference USA West titles and two Conference USA Championships. He was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2017 and won the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award in 2018.

"As for me, I am stepping down, but I am not walking away," he said. "UAB football, the University and the city of Birmingham mean too much to me. My roots and my heart are here, and they will stay here. My future isn't completely clear, but I will remain active in causes I hold dear, including the Children's Harbor football game and the CoachSafely Foundation. I will be a champion for UAB and Birmingham, doing what I can to further their incredible progress."

Before landing the job at UAB, Clark was the coach at Jacksonville State in 2013 and led the team to the FCS quarterfinals after posting an 11-4 record. From 1999-2007, Clark was the head coach at Prattville High School in Alabama and led the team to back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007.