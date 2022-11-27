College Football Champion Head Coach Steps Down From Team After 12 Seasons

A college football head coach who has won multiple conference championships is stepping down. David Shaw, the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal football team, announced his resignation from his position following the team's final game of the season on Saturday. He has been the head coach of Stanford since 2011.

"After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it's time," Shaw said in a statement. "There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all."

Shaw, 50, joined the Stanford coaching staff in 2007 as the team's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 after Jim Harbaugh became the head coach of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. In his 12 seasons as Stanford's head coach, Shaw recorded a 96-54 record and led the Cardinals to five Pac-12 North Division titles and three Pac-12 Championships. He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times and also won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2017.

"I would like to thank David for his immense contributions to Stanford," Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said. "David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity. He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential. David will forever remain a valued member of the Stanford football family and an integral part of the storied history of the program. I hope Cardinal fans everywhere will join me in thanking David and his family for their extraordinary years of service and wishing them all the best in their next chapter."

The past two seasons have been difficult for Shaw, winning just six games while losing 18. The team has played in a bowl game since the 2018 season, which is also the last time they had a winning season.

"There are a lot of people that think this program is down. That's what our record says," Shaw said, per ESPN. "But I look at the components. I look at the people here, the support that I'm hearing coming from our athletic director, from our university president, the people that are behind the scenes. We're not that far away." Stanford will start a national search for a new head coach immediately.