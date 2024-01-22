Brittany Mahomes Pokes Fun at Husband Patrick for Wearing Crocs in Photoshoot

Brittany Mahomes had an issue with her husband's choice of footwear. In an Instagram reel posted last week at a Kansas City Chiefs playoff photoshoot, Patrick Mahomes was seen wearing a plaid suit, white shirt and black tie to go along with a pair of white Crocs.

"I definitely put shoes in there….come onnnnn [Patrick Mahomes]," Brittany responded to the post. In the video, Mahomes asked the photographer if he needed shoes because he wasn't sure what he had. Eventually, the two-time NFL MVP quarterback took the Crocs off and wore dress shoes for the photo shoot. As Brittany mentioned, the photo shoot was for the Chiefs captains who were selected by the players. And while Mahomes' Crocs might not be the best decision for a photo shoot, he made all the right calls on Sunday, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The win puts the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for the sixth consecutive year.

After the game, Mahomes talked about taking on the challenge of playing in his first road playoff game in his career. "Guys took it as a challenge," Mahomes said per ESPN. "We just came in with the same mindset, that we're going to come together, put our best foot forward and see if we can come out with a win. And that takes the mentality throughout the week, it takes every single play executing, and we did a great job of that today and were able to score enough to win.''

Mahomes also talked about his experience playing in a different environment. "I was very excited," Mahomes said. "It was going to be a great environment being in here in Buffalo. I'd heard about it. Obviously, I played here but not with the fans. I knew the fans were going to be rowdy, going to be hostile. But you appreciate the greatness of organizations and going in week in and week out and packing the stadium and being fans."

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. The winner of the game will face the winner of the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.