Britt Reid: What to Know About Andy Reid's Son

Thursday night, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-car crash that sent a 5-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As a result, the 35-year-old will not join his father, Andy Reid, and the team for the trip to Super Bowl LV. With his name drawing attention heading into the weekend, here is important information to know about Reid.

The second out of Andy's five children, Reid started his football coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Though this career fully took off when he became an assistant at Temple. He spent a few years with the program before joining his father in Kansas City in 2013. Reid has since served a multitude of roles with the team, starting out as a defensive quality control coach.

Reid became an assistant defensive line coach in 2015 before becoming the defensive line coach the following season. He made another position change after his father fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton in June 2019. Reid shifted over to coaching outside linebackers with the hiring of Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator.

While Reid made headlines on Thursday, the multi-car crash is not the first time that Reid has dealt with issues away from the football field. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at another motorist. Reid was sentenced in November of that year to eight to 23 months in prison.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2007, when Reid was 22 years old. He brandished a handgun at another motorist in suburban Philadelphia. According to Daily Local, defense lawyer William Winning said that his client admitted to brandishing the firearm and was remorseful. Reid also pleaded guilty to simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and drug possession. Authorities dropped misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, making a false statement to law enforcement and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The same day that Reid brandished a firearm during a road rage incident, his brother Garrett, then 24, was arrested for a drug-related traffic crash. Garrett faced a mandatory minimum of three days in jail after pleading guilty to drug and traffic offenses. He admitted to using heroin the day he ran a red light in Plymouth Township and hit another vehicle.

In 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges stemming from another incident. He drove into a shopping cart in a parking lot at a local sporting goods store. Reid ultimately left jail in February 2008 when he was paroled into a drug treatment program. He completed the 15-month treatment plan and then began his coaching career in June 2009 as a training camp coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.