Bills QB Josh Allen Spotted With Hailee Steinfeld Following Rumored Brittany Williams Split

It looks like Josh Allen might be dating one of Hollywood's most popular stars. The New York Post obtained photos of the Buffalo Bills quarterback with Hailee Steinfeld in New York City on Thursday night. Allen was seen exiting a vehicle, while Steinfeld, 26, was nearby. Allen was later seen putting his arm around Steinfeld's back.

This comes after rumors of Allen, 27, breaking up with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. The rumors began when Williams, 25, unfollowed Allen on Instagram and wipe photos of the quarterback from her account. Neither Williams nor Allen has commented on the rumored breakup. Both were at the Kentucky Derby but did not interact with each other, according to PEOPLE. Allen and Williams were together for five years and met as kids in Fresno, California.

Allen has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He has been the team's starting QB since his rookie season and 2018 and has led the Bills to the postseason the last four years. Allen was selected to the All-Pro Second Team in 2020 and has made the Pro Bowl twice.

In December, PopCulture.com spoke to Allen about the biggest lesson he's learned while playing in the NFL. "I've learned so much schematically and emotionally, riding the wave each and every game," he said. "I think the most important thing is just trying to stay as neutral as possible. Not getting too high with the highs, not getting too low with the lows. Even small things, like after a game, I may feel like I played absolute you know what. But after watching the film, it's like, 'All right, I made one or two bad decisions here. I can clean up here.' And then, there's been games like, 'Man, that was awesome. We killed it.' And I go back and watch the film, it's like, 'Where are my eyes at here? Why am I doing this?' So it's not riding the wave, but trying to stay as neutral as possible and just trying to, again, be the best player that I can be and the best quarterback that I can be for the Buffalo Bills."

Steinfeld is known for appearing in moves such as True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2, Pitch Perfect 3, Bumblebee and Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse. On June 2, her new movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will hit theatres nationwide. On the television side, Steinfeld played Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson. She also played Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.