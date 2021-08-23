Baseball Coach Faces DUI Charge

✖

A baseball coach from Mississippi has been charged with driving drunk, according to multiple reports. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said they stopped Steven Vinson earlier this month and arrested him for driving under the influence. Vinson is listed as a physical education teacher and assistant baseball coach at DeSoto Central High School.

Vinson, 30 was booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center and released on a $750 bond four hours later. He has a court appearance date of September 16 on the charges. The DeSoto Central baseball website no longer has Vinson listed as an assistant baseball coach. The program is one of the successful in Mississippi, winning the state championship in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Vinson played baseball for DeSoto Central where he graduated in 2009. He went on to play baseball at Delta State University where he earned all-conference, all-region, and all-American honors. While playing at Delta State, Vinson helped the team reach the 2012 NCAA Division II College World Series. When Vison left Delta State, he ranked in the top 10 in several hitting categories and still ranks third in school history in games played.

Vinson worked with the Memphis Grizzlies and became an insurance agent before working at DeSoto Central Middle School. DeSoto County is located in north Mississippi which is part of the Memphis, Tennessee area. The middle school is located on the same street as the elementary and high schools. DeSoto County Middle School opened in 1999