Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Concerns About Shailene Woodley and His Family Drama

Aaron Rodgers stunned NFL fans by announcing his engagement during NFL Honors. He is planning to get married and spend the rest of his life with Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley but reportedly has some concerns. Rodgers reportedly wants to avoid drama with his family.

A source recently spoke to OK! and said that Rodgers is "dreading" the next step of the relationship. He reportedly has concerns about bringing Woodley to meet his family. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has had issues with his family in the past, something that ex Olivia Munn detailed during an interview. Though the "rift" became public knowledge in 2016.

"It’s no secret that Aaron’s been estranged from them for years," the source told OK! "The last thing he wants is for Shailene to get caught up in the drama." The source also explained that the actress wants Rodgers to reconnect with his family. "She wants Aaron to clear the air with his folks, but he’s not ready to do that, and he doesn’t want to bring Shailene into a toxic environment," the source added.

The "family drama" first took center stage during Jordan Rodgers' season of The Bachelorette. Jordan said that he was closest to his brother Luke and that the NFL QB was estranged from the rest of the family. "It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained. "I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke]."

Jordan continued to explain on The Bachelorette that the issues had impacted the family members. "It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother," Luke added. "I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family."

Whether Woodley meets Rodgers' family remains to be seen. However, what remains true is that they are "very happy together" following the speedy engagement and the surprising revelation at the awards show. A source spoke to PEOPLE and said that "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" Another source also explained that Rodgers and Woodley have been making a long-distance relationship work.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," the source told PEOPLE about Rodgers and Woodley. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."