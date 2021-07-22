Aaron Rodgers: Everything to Know About His Battle With Packers
NFL teams will report to training camp next week, and the Green Bay Packers are wondering what's going on with their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers? One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason was Rodgers feuding with the Packers, and it looks like things have not gotten any better. Rodgers hasn't spoken much on the issues but has made it clear things are not great in Green Bay.
"I can see him trying to come back but I think one of the issues that came up was when they decided to go draft that quarterback," Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle told PopCulture.com when asked about the Rodgers situation. "We all believed that Aaron Rogers wanted another receiver, and drafting that quarterback was more or less a slap in the face. And for an organization of the Green Bay Packers, you just wonder, 'Why would you even do or attempt to do something to Mr. MVP?' But that's the Green Bay Packers. If they want, they can call me up and I can help them make up the decisions for that organization."
If Rodgers is not with the Packers this season, it will likely mean his time in Green Bay is over. This will also mean a number of NFL teams will be after him during the season or in 2022. Here's a look at everything to know about his battle with the Packers.
The First Report
Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported in April that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he wasn't returning to the team this fall. With this happening before the NFL Draft, trade speculations began.
Why is Rodgers not Happy?
There have been a number of reporters on this, but Rodgers explained the situation on SportCenter. "With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne in May. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."
Not Attending Workouts
Rodgers is normally a regular attendee for Packer's offseason workouts. That was not the case this summer as he missed all the OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp. While taking time off from the Packers, Rodgers has been seen hanging out with his fiancee Shailene Woodley.
Front Office Response
Packers President Mark Murphy has been very honest about his thoughts on Rodgers. "I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that," Murphy said in June.
No Opt-Out
Rodgers could have opted out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 but did not want to go that route. He wants to play but wants things to change in the front office. Odds are that won't happen, especially with the Packers reaching the NFC Championship game the last two seasons.
Contract Denied
Adam Schefter reported that the Packers offered Rodgers a contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Rodgers declined the offer, which tells everyone it's not about the money.
What's Next?
These next few days are going to be very interesting for Rodgers. He could either show up to camp on time, show a few days late, or not show up at all. Nobody knows what Rodgers is going to do, so the NFL world will have their eyes on the Packers when they report to camp on July 27.