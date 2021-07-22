Aaron Rodgers: Everything to Know About His Battle With Packers

NFL teams will report to training camp next week, and the Green Bay Packers are wondering what's going on with their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers? One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason was Rodgers feuding with the Packers, and it looks like things have not gotten any better. Rodgers hasn't spoken much on the issues but has made it clear things are not great in Green Bay.

"I can see him trying to come back but I think one of the issues that came up was when they decided to go draft that quarterback," Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle told PopCulture.com when asked about the Rodgers situation. "We all believed that Aaron Rogers wanted another receiver, and drafting that quarterback was more or less a slap in the face. And for an organization of the Green Bay Packers, you just wonder, 'Why would you even do or attempt to do something to Mr. MVP?' But that's the Green Bay Packers. If they want, they can call me up and I can help them make up the decisions for that organization."

If Rodgers is not with the Packers this season, it will likely mean his time in Green Bay is over. This will also mean a number of NFL teams will be after him during the season or in 2022. Here's a look at everything to know about his battle with the Packers.