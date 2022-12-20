The 8 Best Christmas Movies and Holiday Specials for Sports Fans

We are only a few days away from Christmas, and there are hundreds of Christmas-themed TV shows and movies fans can watch. But which ones are the best for sports fans?

Many Christmas lovers have debated that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The same argument can be said about Rocky IV as the events in the film happen during Christmas time. Michael Walsh of Nerdist shared his thoughts on the debate.

"Rocky IV is mostly a collection of montages interspersed with an absurd plot and lots of punching," Walsh wrote. "It stars an all-time great movie villain and a classic Sylvester Stallone hero at his over-the-top best. It's one of the most wonderful gifts in the history of cinema. But it's not a Christmas present. It has to settle for simply being a sports movie that ended the Cold War."

Rocky IV's Christmas prestige might be up for debate, but it's still a movie all fans can enjoy around this time. But does it make this list? Scroll down to find out the TV and movies sports fans need to watch in order to celebrate Christmas the best way.