The 8 Best Christmas Movies and Holiday Specials for Sports Fans
We are only a few days away from Christmas, and there are hundreds of Christmas-themed TV shows and movies fans can watch. But which ones are the best for sports fans?
Many Christmas lovers have debated that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The same argument can be said about Rocky IV as the events in the film happen during Christmas time. Michael Walsh of Nerdist shared his thoughts on the debate.
"Rocky IV is mostly a collection of montages interspersed with an absurd plot and lots of punching," Walsh wrote. "It stars an all-time great movie villain and a classic Sylvester Stallone hero at his over-the-top best. It's one of the most wonderful gifts in the history of cinema. But it's not a Christmas present. It has to settle for simply being a sports movie that ended the Cold War."
Rocky IV's Christmas prestige might be up for debate, but it's still a movie all fans can enjoy around this time. But does it make this list? Scroll down to find out the TV and movies sports fans need to watch in order to celebrate Christmas the best way.
'Ted Lasso ' Holiday Special
Ted Lasso is a huge hit for Apple TV+ as it has won multiple Emmy Awards. This year, AppleTV+ released a five-minute animated special that features the voices of the Ted Lasso cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. The special can be seen on AppleTV+ or on its YouTube page.
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
This animated special follows Robbie, a reindeer who looks to join Santa Claus' sleigh team just like his father Rudolph. He travels to the North Pole and encounters Blitzen, who looks to "destroy" Robbie.
Santa With Muscles
Everybody talks about the best Christmas movies... but what about the worst?
Here's mine: 'Santa with Muscles' starring Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/QO0uFcoHxk— Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) December 22, 2021
As mentioned earlier, Santa with Muscles features Hulk Hogan, and he plays a self-made billionaire who gets in trouble after playing paintball. He is targeted by police, leading him to hide in a mall and wearing a Santa Clause outfit. Hogan's character hits his head, resulting in amnesia and being convinced he's Santa Claus.
Miracle
This not a Christmas movie, but it does have a Christmas scene. Miracle is a film based on the United States Hockey team upsetting the Soviet professionals in the 1980 Winter Olympics. The film was well-received by critics and earned $64.5 million at the box office.
Rocky IV
Rocky IV is not considered a Christmas movie, but the fight between Rocky and Ivan Drago does happen on Christmas Day. At the end of the fight, Rocky wished his son a Merry Christmas as he celebrates his big win.
Santa's Little Helper
The Miz must be working on the Santa’s Little Helper sequel wearing that elf outfit #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wJdb8lskSW— Tim S 🏒🐧 (@TatorTim412) December 13, 2022
WWE's The Miz starred in the direct to TV film Santa's Little Helper and played the role of Dax and a greedy corporate man who gets fired a loses everything. He is then reviewed by Bille, an elf from the North Pole, to be Santa's little helper. Former WWE Superstars Paige and Maryse also star in the film.
Christmas Bounty
Before Santa's Little Helper, The Miz also starred in the TV film Christmas Bounty. It also features Francia Raisa, Will Greenberg and Chelan Simmons.
The Big Show Show: Christmas
WWE's The Big Show had his own series on Netflix, but it was canceled after one season. In the final episode, the cast of The Big Show Show get together for a special Christmas episode, which can now be seen on the streaming service.