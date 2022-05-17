2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Sunday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season

The 2022 NFL season is only four months away, and fans know the entire schedule for the fall. The schedule was recently released and some of the top games will be played during NBC's Sunday Night Football. The show will see some changes as Mike Tirico will take over for Al Michaels in the broadcast booth. Additionally, Maria Taylor will take Tirico's spot as the host of Football Night in America.

"When Mike joined NBC Sports in 2016, it was our plan for him to become our primetime Olympics host and the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football," said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, in a statement. "We are excited to have Mike join Cris Collinsworth full-time in the booth this season."

Some of the players who will be featured on Sunday Night Football are Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Derek Henry, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons just to name a few. The games featured on Sunday Night Football are supposed to be the biggest games of the week, which is why the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, will kick the season off on a special day, Thursday, Sept. 8. Here's a look at the Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2022 season. Note all games start at 8:20 p.m. ET.