2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Sunday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season
The 2022 NFL season is only four months away, and fans know the entire schedule for the fall. The schedule was recently released and some of the top games will be played during NBC's Sunday Night Football. The show will see some changes as Mike Tirico will take over for Al Michaels in the broadcast booth. Additionally, Maria Taylor will take Tirico's spot as the host of Football Night in America.
"When Mike joined NBC Sports in 2016, it was our plan for him to become our primetime Olympics host and the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football," said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, in a statement. "We are excited to have Mike join Cris Collinsworth full-time in the booth this season."
Some of the players who will be featured on Sunday Night Football are Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Derek Henry, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons just to name a few. The games featured on Sunday Night Football are supposed to be the biggest games of the week, which is why the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, will kick the season off on a special day, Thursday, Sept. 8. Here's a look at the Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2022 season. Note all games start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 1 - Week 3
Week 1 (Sept. 8) – Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 1 (Sept. 11) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 (Sept. 18) – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3 (Sept. 25) – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
Week 4 - Week 6
Week 4 (Oct. 2) – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 (Oct. 9) – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 6 (Oct. 16) – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7 - Week 9
Week 7 (Oct. 23) – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 8 (Oct. 30) – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 9 (Nov. 6) – Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 - Week 12
Week 10 (Nov. 13) – Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 11 (Nov. 20) – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12 (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving) – New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 12 (Nov. 27) – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13 - Week 15
Week 13 (Dec. 4) – Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 14 (Dec. 11) – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 15 (Dec. 18) New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 - Week 18
Week 16 (Dec. 25, Christmas) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 17 (Jan. 1, 2023, New Year's Day) – Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 18 (Jan. 8) – TBD
