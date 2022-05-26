2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Monday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season

The 2022 NFL season is less than four months away, which means it will be here before we know it. Earlier this month, the 2022 regular-season schedule was released, including the games that will be played on Monday night. For the upcoming season of Monday Night Football, fans will be treated to some compelling games and superstar players such as Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Donald. But the biggest change is who's going to be in the broadcast booth, and that's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

"Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience," Buck said in a statement. "My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio. To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future." Buck and Aikman come to ESPN after spending 20 years together at Fox. Here's a look at the schedule of games the duo will call this year. Note: All games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ unless noted otherwise