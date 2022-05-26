2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Monday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season
The 2022 NFL season is less than four months away, which means it will be here before we know it. Earlier this month, the 2022 regular-season schedule was released, including the games that will be played on Monday night. For the upcoming season of Monday Night Football, fans will be treated to some compelling games and superstar players such as Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Donald. But the biggest change is who's going to be in the broadcast booth, and that's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.
"Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience," Buck said in a statement. "My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio. To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future." Buck and Aikman come to ESPN after spending 20 years together at Fox. Here's a look at the schedule of games the duo will call this year. Note: All games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ unless noted otherwise
Week 1 - Week 3
Week 1
Broncos at Seahawks, Sept. 12 (ESPN/ABC)
Week 2
Titans at Bills, Sept. 19 (7:15 p.m., ESPN)
Vikings at Eagles, Sept. 19 (8:30 p.m., ABC)
Week 3
Cowboys at Giants, Sept. 26 (ESPN/ABC)
Week 4 - Week 6
Week 4
Rams at 49ers, Oct. 3
Week 5
Raiders at Chiefs, Oct. 10
Week 6
Broncos at Chargers, Oct. 17
Week 7 - Week 9
Week 7
Bears at Patriots, Oct. 24
Week 8
Bengals at Browns, Oct. 31
Week 9
Ravens at Saints, Nov. 7
Week 10 - Week 12
Week 10
Commanders at Eagles, Nov. 14
Week 11
49ers vs. Cardinals, Nov. 21 (Mexico City)
Week 12
Steelers at Colts, Nov. 28
Week 13 - Week 15
Week 13
Saints at Buccaneers, Dec. 5
Week 14
Patriots at Cardinals, Dec. 12
Week 15
Rams at Packers, Dec. 19
The Monday Night Football schedule is set 🙌
𝐂𝐀𝐍'𝐓 𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0fGvwCYvc9— ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2022
One Dolphins fan wrote: "They always give a game to a high spender in the off season. If I'm Steven Ross I'd be on the phone. I already had to remind a smack talking pats fan that the Dolphins have won the last 3. He doesn't remember getting swept last year I guess."prev