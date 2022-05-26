2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Monday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season

By Brian Jones

The 2022 NFL season is less than four months away, which means it will be here before we know it. Earlier this month, the 2022 regular-season schedule was released, including the games that will be played on Monday night. For the upcoming season of Monday Night Football, fans will be treated to some compelling games and superstar players such as Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Donald. But the biggest change is who's going to be in the broadcast booth, and that's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. 

"Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience," Buck said in a statement. "My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio. To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future." Buck and Aikman come to ESPN after spending 20 years together at Fox. Here's a look at the schedule of games the duo will call this year. Note: All games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ unless noted otherwise

Week 1 - Week 3

Week 1

Broncos at Seahawks, Sept. 12 (ESPN/ABC)

Week 2

Titans at Bills, Sept. 19 (7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Vikings at Eagles, Sept. 19 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Week 3

Cowboys at Giants, Sept. 26 (ESPN/ABC)

prevnext

Week 4 - Week 6

aaron-donald-rams-retirement.jpg
(Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)


Week 4

Rams at 49ers, Oct. 3

Week 5

Raiders at Chiefs, Oct. 10

Week 6

Broncos at Chargers, Oct. 17

prevnext

Week 7 - Week 9

Week 7

Bears at Patriots, Oct. 24

Week 8

Bengals at Browns, Oct. 31

Week 9

Ravens at Saints, Nov. 7

prevnext

Week 10 - Week 12


washington-commanders-deshazor-everett-charged-invountary-manslaughter-fatal-crash.jpg
(Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Week 10

Commanders at Eagles, Nov. 14

Week 11

49ers vs. Cardinals, Nov. 21 (Mexico City)

Week 12

Steelers at Colts, Nov. 28

prevnext

Week 13 - Week 15

Week 13

Saints at Buccaneers, Dec. 5

Week 14

Patriots at Cardinals, Dec. 12

Week 15

Rams at Packers, Dec. 19

prevnext

Week 16 and Week 17

austin-ekeler-chargers-how-reach-super-bowl.jpg
(Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)


Week 16

Chargers at Colts, Dec. 26

Week 17

Bills at Bengals, Jan. 2

prevnext
0comments

Full Look

One Dolphins fan wrote: "They always give a game to a high spender in the off season. If I'm Steven Ross I'd be on the phone. I already had to remind a smack talking pats fan that the Dolphins have won the last 3. He doesn't remember getting swept last year I guess."

prev
Start the Conversation

of