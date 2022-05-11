2022 NFL Draft: The 7 Rookies Who Will Make the Biggest Impact
The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means it's now time to predict which incoming rookies will make the biggest impact. There is no exact science to the NFL Draft as these players will deal with injuries, competition and the speed of the game. One of the interesting things about this year's draft is only one quarterback was taken in the first round, and that was Kenny Pickett who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall.
"We don't know where these quarterbacks slot in and where they'll end up going," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call before the draft. "It provides a lot of intrigue. We might not have those star-stars that we've had the last couple years up at the top, but I don't believe we're ever had more intrigue than we do this year with this draft. Eight teams having two picks, it adds another layer to it, as well. Really looking forward to getting out to Vegas. I think it's going to be a memorable draft. It's going to be a lot of fun." Here's a look at seven draft picks who will make the biggest impact this upcoming season.
DE Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson will have every opportunity to make an impact on a Lions team that is rebuilding. He played college football at Michigan and recorded 15 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last year.
DE Travon Walker - Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker can play multiple positions on the defensive line, which makes him a dangerous player. He only had six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss for the Georgia Bulldogs last year but played a key role in the team's road to a national championship.
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux - New York Giants
Getting Kayvon Thibodeaux was big for the Giants as they need help on both sides of the ball. The 21-year-old recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss at Oregon last year, leading to him being named a Unanimous All-American.
OL Charles Cross - Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are not sure who will be the starting quarterback, but they have someone to protect him. Charles Cross was a dominant lineman at Mississippi State as he was named to the All-SEC First Team last season. He has all the tools to be an elite NFL lineman for many years.
QB Malik Willis - Tennessee Titans
Malik Willis was selected in the third round by the Titans but that doesn't mean he won't make an impact. In his final season at Liberty, Willis threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. If Ryan Tannehill struggles, Willis could see the field sooner than later.
QB Kenny Picket - Pittsburgh Steelers
With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Kenny Pickett has a chance to be the starter early in the 2022 season. He played college football at Pittsburgh and threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns last season.
LB Nakobe Dean - Philadelphia Eagles
Nakobe Dean got the first-round grade but slipped to the Eagles in the third round, which gives more than enough motivation to be productive this year. The 21-year-old was a huge reason the Georgia Bulldogs won the national title last season, collecting 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown.