NBA Star Steph Curry Passes Time in Quarantine Working on Typing Skills

✖

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is known as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, which has helped him lead his team to three championships. However, his accuracy doesn't exactly translate to certain technological pursuits. Recent video evidence proves that Curry struggles with typing games.

The NBA star's wife, Ayesha, posted a video on her Instagram Stories that showed Curry hunched over a laptop while in self-quarantine. He was playing a game that was testing his typing skills but appeared to be struggling. "I never really learned how to type, but my second grader..." Curry said before trailing off. He then voiced his frustration while Ayesha laughed.

Steph still doesn't know how to type 😅 (via @ayeshacurry) pic.twitter.com/2ehVw65E0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2020

While Curry has admitted to struggling with typing, he will have plenty of time to improve. The NBA season is on hold due to COVID-19 and will not return for an unspecified amount of time. Curry will be spending ample time with his wife and children, but he can use this opportunity to work on a skill that he never developed at a younger age. Typing may not be the quarantine project that immediately comes to mind for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, but it could serve as a worthwhile pursuit.

Fellow athletes "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Tim Tebow are working out in their garages while Patrick Mahomes is attempting the Koala Challenge with his girlfriend. There are numerous people striving to get better at specific pastimes while remaining at home. Curry's project is just less athletic in nature and tests his accuracy in a different way.

Of course, the Golden State Warriors star has also been spending his time thanking first responders for the work that they have been doing during the pandemic. He recently FaceTimed with an Oakland nurse. Shelby Delaney works as an ICU nurse at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and revealed that she has been struggling. In order to channel her inner "Warrior," Delaney donned one of her 10 Curry jerseys.

"I love it," Curry said during the FaceTime conversation. "I can't thank God enough for what you're doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody's coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody." The interaction was captured on video and later posted to Delaney's Facebook page.