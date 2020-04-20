NASCAR Driver Joey Logano's Initiative Provides Meals for Children of First Responders Under YMCA Care

✖

NASCAR driver Joey Logano announced on March 31 that he and his wife were setting up a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund through the Joey Logano Foundation. The couple explained that they would be partnering with Elevation Outreach to identify deserving organizations for weekly donations. Now Logano has revealed that this initiative helped the children of first responders in North Carolina.

Logano posted a video on his Twitter account on April 17 that provided some insight into this donation. Workers at the breakfast chain First Watch were putting together meals that would be provided for the families of those fighting the coronavirus outbreak. With their parents on the front lines, these children are under the care of YMCAs across Mecklenburg County. Donating these meals through the initiative helps offset some of the extra costs incurred.

"Right now, we are at the DOWD YMCA," First Watch worker Josh Abraham says in the video. "We just finished dropping off a few sandwiches and skillet hashes to some of the volunteers and the kids that are in here. We are just excited, you know, to be able to help the families, and the first responders, and be able to provide for them in this time of need."

The Cup Series driver also appeared on FOX News to discuss this initiative. He revealed that roughly $500,000 of the initiative has already been donated to those in need. This includes providing $1,000 meals each day to Feeding America along with a private aviation company, Wheels Up. The goal, as Logano explained, is to provide at least one million meals during the ongoing pandemic.

"I've been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on a local level," Logano said in a statement on March 31. "However, Brittany and I knew we could do more and felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level. Partnering up with Elevation Outreach couldn't have been a better fit.

"At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1,000,000 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for organizations in need during this scary time. Part of JLF's mission is to inspire others to live a life of generosity and our hope is that this Response and Recovery Fund is a catalyst for others to be inspired to give back during this pandemic."