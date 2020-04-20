Michael Jordan Fans Beyond Puzzled by Resurfaced Putting Photo

Michael Jordan has a reputation for being someone that loves golf. There are articles about his passion on the PGA Tour's official website that describe his time hitting the links in college with Davis Love III. This interest in the sport continued throughout his NBA career and following his retirement, which has led to some very odd photos.

One such example showed Jordan doubled over on the course while attempting a putt. He was using a tiny club and was concentrating on sinking the shot. This led to countless double-takes as NBA and golf fans alike scrolled past the image on Twitter and then headed back. The image also confused a considerable number of social media users.

Gonna need an explanation here. pic.twitter.com/IfkJ4Dc3JB — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 20, 2020

With this photo surfacing on social media, there were numerous questions on social media. The fans wanted to know how it was even physically possible for Jordan to use such a tiny putter. Others asked if he had stolen it from someone else that was much shorter.

There were certainly many fans on Twitter that wanted to provide explanations for the golf clubs. As they wrote, it was 1985 and golf clubs simply weren't made for someone of Jordan's height. Others, however, just wanted to have some fun after looking at this photo.