'Iron Sharpens Iron': How to Watch Cam Newton's New Quibi Series

✖

Cam Newton is still a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers in March. However, he's staying busy with a new show that is currently on the newly-luanched Quibi streaming service. Iron Sharpens Iron is a new series that puts two professional athletes together from two different sports, and they share their secrets from their training program while taking a deep dive into sports science and fitness. Newton is the executive producer, and he's featured in the first episode with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. The first episode of Iron Sharpens Iron made its way on Quibi Monday, and a new episode will drop each day. Quibi can only be accessed through a mobile device, and the app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

"We're excited to bring some of the world’s top athletes together to share their insider fitness tips and personal experiences that have made each into top athletes in their respective sports," Newton said via Uproxx. "It's a great way to trade advice amongst peers and give our fans and budding athletes deeper insight into our highly coveted regimens through a greater platform."

Along with Young, the other professional athletes featured on Iron Sharpens Iron are Melvin Gordon, Nyjah Huston, Lolo Jones, Simon Pagenaud, Andy Ruiz Jr., Pascal Siakam, Sloane Stephens, PK Subban, Justin Turner, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Michelle Wie and Deontay Wilder.

This is not the first time Newton has been an executive producer on a sports show. In 2017, the former Panthers quarterback helped make a series for the NFL Network called Football Town: Valdosta, GA, and it took a look at the Valdosta High School Football team during the 2016 season. The Wildcats won the state title that year, and it was the team's 24th state championship in school history.

Newton might like being an executive producer, but his goal is to sign with an NFL team this summer. The Auburn alum talked about the free agency process to NBA star Chris Paul on Instagram Live, and he talked about how he has never been through this before.

"I really have taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually," Newton said. I think that's more important than anything, man. I've gained this interest in meditating every morning. And it's time for me, where I'm a fish out of water. I've never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it's like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it's still [about] becoming better."