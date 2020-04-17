WWE: Roman Reigns Reveals He and His Wife Are Expecting Second Set of Twins

✖

Roman Reigns is about to be a father of five kids. In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, the former WWE Champion revealed that he and his wife Galina Becker are expecting twins. This will be the couple's second set of twins as they have twin sons who were born in 2016. They also have an 11-year-old daughter named Joelle, according to PEOPLE.

During the interview, Reigns was asked if had three kids, revealing the news: "Three with two in the oven, so I'm looking to be papa bear five. Breaking news — we haven't really shared that." The question was later followed up with whether he would let his kids play football if they wanted to, to which he responded: "It's probably best that they don't play too early. As they get older and they get more coachable, you can really explain the different techniques of hitting and how to protect yourself. And how to make those judgment calls of, 'Nah, Coach, I'm not good. I need to pop out. Send in Sammy real quick, 'cause I need to go to the sidelines.'"

This news comes on the heels of Reigns backing out of his WrestleMania match against Goldberg for the Universal Championship. It was reported that Reigns decided not to compete because of the coronavirus pandemic, and with him battling leukemia, he didn't want to put himself at risk. However, Reigns went to Instagram days before the big event, and he shared his side of the story.

"For years now, people have been like, 'Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don't want you in it,' you know what I mean?" Reigns said in the video. "There’s a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family … I'm a coward? I'm a sissy? … But you don’t know the whole story."

He continued: "You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don’t know if I have family in my household, older family. So, yeah I mean, just … like the old saying … go and flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth."

It's unclear when Reigns when will return to WWE television, and the last time he competed was during SuperShowdown in February. Reigns is one of WWE's top stars as he's won the WWE Championship three times, and he's won the Universal Championship once. The Georgia Tech alum even won an ESPY Award last year for Best WWE Moment when he returned after his battle with leukemia.