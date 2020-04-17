Fox Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck Offered $1 Million to Call Scene on Adult Site

✖

Joe Buck has been sharpening his skills by calling the play-by-play action to videos sent to him by fans on social media since he can't call any baseball games due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, one adult site is offered the Fox announcer a lot of money to off his commentary on mature videos. According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, one adult site said it will pay Buck $1 million to announce its cam shows live. The site also said it's accepting applications from other sports commentators across the country.

Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated reached out to Buck to see if he would accept the offer. Buck said: "I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life, but I don't want to just take that job without a proper, open audition. So if they get Jim (Nantz) and Al (Michaels) and Mike (Tirico) and all the others who do what I do to audition, I'm in. If anyone of them say no, I'm out. That's all I can commit to at this time. I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud."

This stems from what Buck admitted to last month. When he was talking to Charlie Brennan and Amy Marxkors of KMOX, he revealed that he's been getting explicit videos to call along with some of the viral videos. He said he has been disappointed with the explicit videos being sent to him.

"Yeah, I've received quite a few," Buck says. "And you have to be careful. You have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film because you're worried that there's going to be something in the background, there's going to be something hidden like a Highlights Magazine that we should not focus on, but it's still there and it becomes some internet thing where I put my voice to something that I shouldn't have.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life," Buck continued. "Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to."

Buck, 50, has been working for Fox since 1994. He covers MLB and NFL, and he has been the play-by-play announcer for the World Series since 1996. Buck became the lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL in 2002 when he took over for Pat Summerall.