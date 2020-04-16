'Jeopardy!' Contestant Stirs Social Media for Believing Babe Ruth Broke Color Barriers in MLB

Babe Ruth is considered one of the best players in baseball history. However, the one thing he never did was break the color barrier in the sport, because that wasn't possible. On a Jeopardy! episode that aired Wednesday night, host Alex Trebek asked the contestants: "One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947." Contestant, Xiaoke Ying answered "Babe Ruth," and social media went wild.

The answer is Jackie Robinson, and interesting enough that episode aired on Jackie Robinson Day. Ruth played well before Robinson, but Ruth was white and Robinson was the first black player to play in Major League baseball. Robinson has made such an impact on baseball, his No. 42 jersey is retired throughout the league. There has also been a number of books, documentaries, and movies about him throughout the years.

Robinson was a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947-1956. During his time with the Dodgers, Robinson was a six-time All-Star, he was named Rookie of the Year in 1947, he was named NL MVP in 1949, he helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 1955. Social media did not hold back on Ying for getting the answer wrong.