✖

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is getting ready to have her fourth child, and is a little concerned due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to post an image of Matthew, their three daughters, and their two dogs. In the caption, Stafford admitted things aren't easy right now, but had a message for followers.

"The cliche.. full hands, full hearts," Stafford wrote. "Although this s— is hard right now. Hang in there everyone." Kelly ended it with the hashtag "Stafford squad" to show that the family is ready for baby number four. Kelly made the announcement of her pregnancy on March 1. On Instagram, she shared a picture of the family at Disneyland, and in the caption, announced the baby is due this summer. However, she also mentioned that the baby will be born before her husband, Matthew has to report to training camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Apr 14, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

"Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie," Stafford wrote. "Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) ... We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted!"

It has been an interesting year for the Stafford family. At this point last year, Stafford was dealing with a brain tumor, and Matthew only played half of the 2019 season because he suffered a season-ending injury. He told Tori Petry of DetroitLions.com back in January: "For me personally, disappointed not being able to be out there. I love playing. I love playing with these guys. I love competing and not being able to do that was tough. I tried finding other ways to help us and stay involved as much as I possibly could, but nothing actually duplicates going out there and doing it."

Now that it's 2020, the Stafford family is ready to do big things. Along with the baby, Matthew will enter the 2020 season 100 percent healthy, and he's ready to help the Lions get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. For his career, Stafford has thrown for 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions.