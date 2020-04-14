Ciara and Russell Wilson Reveal Sex of Baby No. 3

✖

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, announced that they were expecting back in January. They posted photos on Instagram that showed the singer standing on some rocks with a visible baby bump. Tuesday morning, the couple revealed the sex of their child.

Wilson and Ciara both posted a gender reveal video on their Instagram accounts Tuesday morning, which showed them standing in the grass with their daughter Sienna Princess and Ciara's son Future Zahir, who she had during a previous relationship with rapper Future. Ciara asked the young girl and boy what the different colors of smoke would signal before asking everyone what they wanted the baby to be. When Wilson was asked, he simply responded, "You know what I want it to be." They then fired the handheld cannons and revealed that the upcoming addition will be a boy.

Following the announcement, multiple members of the Seahawks sent their congratulatory messages. They were fired up for the QB, as well as the fact that he was welcoming a son into the world. Several fans of the team shared this sentiment, proclaiming that the next generation's version of "DangerRuss" would soon be making an impact on the world.

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in July 2016 in England and welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is the mother of 5-year-old son Future Zahir, who is from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The new addition to the family will be her and Wilson's second child together.

Speaking with Buzzfeed in 2019, Wilson spoke about being a father to Future Zahir. He opened up about accepting and loving a child that he didn't bring into the world. Wilson also revealed his tips for being the best stepdad and supporting the children.

"In terms of tips, I mean, you know being there for your kids, you know, tucking them down, putting them to bed, going to as many things as you can," Wilson said. "And I think ultimately — you know the thing that I've learned the most and I think this is real, the thing that I've learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love's like. It's interesting. It's easy to love somebody that's blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it's your own child and everything else, that's what real love is like."