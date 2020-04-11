NHL Fans Mourn Colby Cave's Death on Social Media

Saturday morning, Edmonton Oilers prospect Colby Cave died at the age of 25. His wife, Emily, confirmed the news with a statement, as well as a post on Instagram. Cave had been in a medically-induced coma since Tuesday after he suffered a brain bleed and underwent emergency surgery. NHL fans had been hoping for Cave's recovery after originally hearing that he had been hospitalized. They viewed the forward as a "humble" and "awesome" person after numerous interactions and wanted to show support in any way that they could. Some sent well-wishes to the family on social media while others prayed. Once he passed away, however, they began praying for healing for Emily and the Cave family. With the news that Cave had died, NHL fans were heartbroken. They headed to social media and posted messages of support for Emily and the family. Many others shared personal stories about watching Cave play for the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, or the Bakersfield Condors. Some reflected upon moments that they witnessed Cave trying to brighten the days of random people at the hockey rink. Fans were not the only ones mourning Cave on Saturday afternoon. Several NHL teams, as well as current and former players, also posted messages about the former Oilers player. Many others posted highlights from his entire career.

A bouquet of flowers is left outside Rogers Place Saturday morning following the death of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, April 11, 2020. (Photo by David Bloom/Postmedia) pic.twitter.com/1ENYERUtw2 — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) April 11, 2020 When news surfaced that Cave had passed away on Saturday morning, NHL fans reacted in a number of ways. Many posted videos on social media while others told stories. However, one fan didn't use words to show support. They headed down to the arena where the Oilers play and left flowers.

RIP Colby Cave... heartbreaking to hear the news this morning, he was always a player that competed hard and played the right way in my time playing against him. Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones during this time 🙏🏼 — Blake Coleman (@BColes25) April 11, 2020 There were many fans on social media that reminisced about Cave following his death. Fellow players, however, had a different viewpoint. There were several that remembered facing off against the young forward during his career. Many players weighed in and talked about the way Cave tried to help the Bruins and the Oilers secure victories on the ice.

Talk of Colby Cave's exemplary character is not overstated. Here he was going out of his way to make the experience memorable by talking to my boy and his teammates during pre game. He didn't have to do it, but he wanted to. His wife and family can be proud. pic.twitter.com/EQdudnXv2k — Joe Hutzal (@JoeHutzal) April 11, 2020 Cave was called an awesome person by many fans due to the way in which he conducted himself during breaks in the action. These fans highlighted specific interactions with him, which included watching the late NHL player give away signed hockey sticks to young fans. Others simply mentioned that Cave was willing to talk to anybody when given the chance.

Colby Cave has passed away. Please pray for the family. An incredible young man and person. Wow. @ColbyCave pic.twitter.com/m11aJmvFwv — 🇨🇦PRAYER HARBOR🇺🇸 (@PrayerHarbor) April 11, 2020 "You were such an amazing man on and off the ice. My condolences to Colby Cave's family. You left us way too soon. Fly high, angel," another person wrote in response to the news. There were several NHL fans that were heartbroken after seeing the news about Cave, but they also recognized that his family was in even more pain. They wanted to make sure that they showed support for his wife, Emily, and the other loved ones.

EA Sports: Honour Colby Cave on the NHL 21 Cover - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/bSGXMHEbeP via @Change — Matthew Kelly (@Mattheewwwwww) April 11, 2020 The NHL released a statement on Saturday morning that reflected upon Cave's impact on the league and his passing. Now fans are hoping that further steps will be taken. They want the league to honor his memory with a bold gesture and are trying to draw attention to one specific request with a petition. The creator started the campaign in hopes of getting 1,000 signatures and had nearly 800 in one hour.

Working in a trauma ICU, the brain bleeds and brain deaths are the saddest patients to care for. It’s hard to describe for to the families. RIP to Colby Cave. — Colin Moye (@JornadaDelColin) April 11, 2020 "Oh man that Colby Cave story is unbelievable, so sad," one person wrote after reading the news. Cave's death on Saturday was heartbreaking for his family, as well as many fans. However, there was a medical professional that knew how awful this situation was. They explained the difficulty of telling loved ones about brain bleeds.