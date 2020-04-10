Colin Kaepernick: NFL Fans Got Excited After False Rumor New York Jets Signed Exiled QB

Colin Kaepernick has become one of the NFL's biggest stories despite not playing in the league since the end of the 2016 season. And he was in the news again as one Twitter account announced he was signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the New York Jets. The tweet was false as it came from a parody Twitter account. But there were some outlets that ran with it, which Kaepernick being talked about once again.

The interesting thing about this is Kaepernick wouldn't mind playing for the Jets. TMZ was the first to report the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will contact the Jets in hopes to land a spot on the roster. It's unclear if the Jets are interested in the Nevada alum, but it's clear Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL despite not playing in nearly four years.

Kaepernick has not signed with a team after he was criticized for kneeling during the national anthem all throughout the 2016 season. The reason Kaepernick was kneeling was the fact he was protesting the racial and social injustice in the U.S. Kaepernick was invited to work out in front of NFL teams last year, but he decided to work out at a high school in Atlanta in front of fans. And speaking of the fans, they want to see Kaepernick back on the field.